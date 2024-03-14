Today in Pictures, March 14, 2024

A family sunbathing as the Starship spacecraft is prepared for launch in Texas, U.S.; police officers outside the stadium before a soccer match in Madrid, Spain; and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Mar 14, 2024, 01:46 PM
Published
Mar 14, 2024, 01:46 PM
A family from Colorado sunbathing as SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket is prepared for a third launch on an uncrewed test flight, near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. March 13, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police officers on horses outside the stadium before the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan held at the Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain on March 13, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
An artwork by artist Chavis Marmol, a Tesla 3 car crushed by a nine-ton Olmec-inspired head in Mexico City on March 13, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Nepalese Buddhist devotees offering worship to a line of centuries-old idols of Lord Buddha during the Samyak Mahadan festival in Patan, Nepal, March 14, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Palestinians breaking fast amid the rubble of their destroyed home during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip March 13, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Vehicles and trucks travelling through a flooded road in San Nicolas de los Arroyos, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 13, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Visitors standing inside the construction site of the 30-meter-deep Austerlitz basin, a river Seine water storage and treatment basin, aiming to make the river cleaner for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on March 13, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
The La Paz River as the Emergency Declaration continues due to heavy rain, in La Paz, Bolivia March 13, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes is fouled on his way to the basket during the match against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on March 13, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Eiffel Tower being illuminated at sunset, in Paris on March 13, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top