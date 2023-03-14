The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 14, 2023
Sakura floral display at Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore, Houses covered with volcanic ashes by the eruption of Mount Merapi volcano in Magelang, Indonesia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/ik9D
Visitors admiring the sakura floral display at Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, March 14, 2023. Inspired by the theme of train travel, this year’s Sakura floral display saw Flower Dome transformed into a landscape evocative of a scenic train journey across Japan. The sakura floral display will run until April 9, 2023.
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
'GIANTS: Rising Up', a 12-meter-high and 12-meter-wide installation by French artist JR depicts a larger-than-life high jumper floating in mid-air adjacent to Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong will be on displayed until April, 23 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People walking across a makeshift bridge over flood water in Blantyre on March 14, 2023, caused by heavy rains following cyclone Freddy's landfall. Powerful winds and torrential rain has killed more than 100 people in Malawi and Mozambique on its return to southern Africa's mainland on March 13, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial picture taken on February 23, 2023, mangrove trees are seen planted by the community in an attempt to slow erosion caused by rising sea levels are seen on Pari island in the Thousand Islands cluster. Environmentalists have said most of the 42-hectare (103-acre) island could sink by 2050 because of rising sea levels.
PHOTO: AFP
A resident walking along a flooded street also covered with mud and sand in La Esperanza, Peru on March 13, 2023, after heavy rains caused by Cyclone Yaku.
PHOTO: AFP
Indonesian workers trying to remove a barbed fence during a protest against the government's Omnibus Law, in front the parliament gate in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 14, 2023. Hundreds of workers staged a protest urging the parliament to pass domestic workers protection bill and drop off the Omnibus Law on the creation of jobs.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A model presents a creation from the 2023 Autumn/Winter collection by Japanese designer Rio Onui for the label 'D.Nart.Ampta' during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan on March 13, 2023. The presentation of the 2023 Autumn/Winter collections runs from 13 to 18 March 13 to 18, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial view of houses covered with volcanic ash at an area affected by the eruption of Mount Merapi volcano in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia on March 13, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Palestinian artisan Reham Shurab making traditional "fanous" lanterns for decoration ahead of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, at her home workshop in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 13, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
