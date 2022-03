Protesters clasheD with police in Bastia on March 13, 2022, following a rally in hommage to the pro-independence activist Yvan Colonna who was assaulted in the prison of Arles. - Violent clashes broke out between protesters and police on France's Mediterranean island of Corsica where local anger is still growing over the assault in prison of a nationalist figure. Colonna was jailed in the south of France with authorities long rejecting his demand to be transferred to Corsica, saying his offence made him a special status detainee.

PHOTO : AFP