Destruction following an airstrike in the jihadist-held city of Idlib, northwestern Syria on Mar 14, 2019. Russian air strikes killed at least 13 civilians, including six children, on March 14 in Idlib province, in the first such raids since a September truce deal, a monitor said. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said around 60 people were also wounded in the air strikes that struck several areas in the northwestern province, which is Syria's last major rebel bastion. PHOTO: AFP