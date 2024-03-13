Today in Pictures, March 13, 2024

A lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in Montevideo, Uruguay, Balinese Hindu women during a ritual in Jimbaran, Bali, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Mar 13, 2024, 12:33 PM
Published
Mar 13, 2024, 12:32 PM
A lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in Montevideo on March 12, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Balinese Hindu women returning from the beach during a ritual a day after Nyepi, the day of silence that marks the New Year in the Balinese Hindu calendar, in Jimbaran, Bali, on March 12, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A Muslim woman reading the holy Koran while waiting for iftar during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Grand Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 12, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A wedding couple posing for a photograph in front of the Louvre Pyramid designed by Chinese-American architect Ieoh Ming Pei, at the Louvre museum in Paris on March 12, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
The Mont Saint-Michel, an island surrounded by sea during a high tide, in the French western region of Normandy, France, March 12, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Napoli's Victor Osimhen warming up ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli, in Barcelona, Spain, March 12, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man looking towards partially submerged cars as the River Thames bursts its banks at high tide, in Richmond in London, Britain, March 12, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Young people releasing wishing lanterns during a traditional fire feast known as 'Charshanbeh Suri' in Tehran, Iran, March 12, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the All Assam Students' Union taking part in a torch rally as they protest against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Guwahati on March 12, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Smoke billowing from the Popocatepetl volcano during a day of celebration in its honour, in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico on March 12, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

