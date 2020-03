All 70 mosques in Singapore will be closed for five days, starting March 13, 2020, for a thorough cleaning to prevent the emergence of a Covid-19 cluster. Notices of closure have been put up in mosques such as Masjid Sultan as seen in a photo taken on March 12, 2020. The move is a preventive measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus following the infection of two Singaporeans who attended a mass religious gathering in Selangor, Malaysia. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ GIN TAY