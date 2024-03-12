Today in Pictures, March 12, 2024

Staff arranging the background at the 14th National People’s Congress in Beijing, China, Muslims viewing the crescent moon in Cape Town, South Africa, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Mar 12, 2024, 12:54 PM
Published
Mar 12, 2024, 12:52 PM
Staff arranging the background before the closing second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 11, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Muslims viewing the crescent moon that marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan on Sea Point promenade in Cape Town, South Africa, March 11, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters working to extinguish a vegetation fire near Hanover Park on the Cape Flats, in Cape Town, South Africa, March 11, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Palestinian man climbing a tree to collect clothes after the Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 11, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Karachi Kings' wicket-keeper Tim Seifert (left) running out Peshawar Zalmi's Rovman Powell (right) during the Pakistan Super League cricket match held at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 11, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Workers in the Achumani area in La Paz, Bolivia, on 11 March 2024. Bolivia is carrying out an emergency plan to contain and rebuild streets, parks and homes damaged by heavy rains over the weekend, especially in La Paz, the country's most affected city. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Palestinian Al-Naji family eating an iftar meal, the breaking of fast, amidst the ruins of their family house, on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on March 11, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Packages falling towards northern Gaza, after being dropped from a military aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel, March 11, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Chelsea fans standing under a flag inside the stadium before the match during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at the Stamford Bridge in London, Britain on March 11, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
The iconic Mont Saint-Michel is seen at sunset in the French western region of Normandy, France, March 11, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

