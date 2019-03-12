Today in Pictures, March 12, 2019

A child looks at burning tires as part of a tradition marking Clean Monday, the first day of Great Lent in the Eastern Orthodox Christian church calendar, on March 10, 2019 in the Romanian village of Poplaca. This annual "Clean Monday" ritual, is designed to ward off evil spirits before the onset of Lent on Monday, which marks the beginning of 40 days of abstention, when Orthodox Christians abstain from meat, fish, eggs, and dairy. PHOTO: AFP