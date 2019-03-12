Today in Pictures, March 12, 2019

The 51st annual Engadin skiing marathon in Sils, Switzerland; Indonesian Siti Aisyah, accused of assassinating the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, has been freed; the Japanese mark the eighth anniversary of the 2011 tsunami disaster and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Athletes compete on the way from Maloya to S-Chanf during the 51st annual Engadin skiing marathon in Sils, Switzerland, March 10, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Indonesian Siti Aisyah waves after a press conference in Jakarta on March 11, 2019. Shock and delight rippled through the Indonesian town of Sindangsari as residents got word that a local woman accused of assassinating the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong-nam had been freed. PHOTO: AFP
A group of six, which included several Singaporeans, was travelling on the Te Anau - Mossburn Highway in the Southland region of New Zealand's South island when the Hyundai Imax van which they were in collided with an orange Holden Trax sport utility vehicle on March 10, 2019. The van then burst into flames. PHOTO: ST READER
People pray in front of a memorial monument in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture on March 11, 2019 on the eighth anniversary of the 2011 tsunami disaster. On March 11, 2011 a devastating 9.0-magnitude quake struck under the Pacific Ocean, resulting in a tsunami that caused widespread damage and claimed thousands of lives. PHOTO: JIJI PRESS/AFP
People detained by security forces lie on the street after looting broke out during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 10, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
People collect water from a sewage canal at the river Guaire in Caracas on March 11, 2019, as a massive power outage continues to affect some areas of the country. Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido has asked lawmakers on Monday to declare a "state of alarm" over the country's devastating blackout in order to facilitate the delivery of international aid - a chance to score points in his power struggle with President Nicolas Maduro. PHOTO: AFP
A child looks at burning tires as part of a tradition marking Clean Monday, the first day of Great Lent in the Eastern Orthodox Christian church calendar, on March 10, 2019 in the Romanian village of Poplaca. This annual "Clean Monday" ritual, is designed to ward off evil spirits before the onset of Lent on Monday, which marks the beginning of 40 days of abstention, when Orthodox Christians abstain from meat, fish, eggs, and dairy. PHOTO: AFP
A woman cleans a prototype of the electric air-taxi "CityAirbus" set up on stage prior to its presentation in Ingolstadt, Germany on March 11, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Carnival revellers play their piccolos during the traditional Morgenstreich parade through the streets of Basel, Switzerland on March 11, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
The pack rides during the 165.5km 2nd stage of the 77th Paris-Nice cycling race between Les Breviaires and Bellegarde, on March 11, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
A boy practices somersaulting as he exercises at a beach in Kochi, India, March 11, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Horses graze in a field outside the Siberian village of Gladkovo southeast of Krasnoyarsk, Russia March 10, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial photo shows the 'KAWS:HOLIDAY' 'Companion' inflatable sculpture (C) by US artist and designer Brian Donnelly, known professionally as Kaws, in a shipyard in Hong Kong on March 11, 2019. Made in collaboration with locally based creative studio AllRightsReserved (ARR), the 37-metre-long (121 ft.) KAWS:HOLIDAY sculpture will be docked in Victoria Harbour from March 22 to 31 as part of Hong Kong Arts Month. PHOTO: AFP
