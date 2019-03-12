Today in Pictures, March 12, 2019

The 51st annual Engadin skiing marathon in Sils, Switzerland; Indonesian Siti Aisyah, accused of assassinating the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, has been freed; the Japanese mark the eighth anniversary of the 2011 tsunami disaster and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.