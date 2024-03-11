The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 11, 2024
Balinese Hindus taking part in a purification ritual, a fire-walking festival in Japan, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
Mar 11, 2024, 03:34 PM
Published
Mar 11, 2024, 03:34 PM
Balinese Hindus taking part in a purification ritual known as Melasti, before Nyepi, the day of silence that marks the new year in the Balinese Hindu calendar, in Bali, Indonesia, on March 8, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Hindu worshippers taking part in 'Perang Api', a fire fight that is believed to drive demons away, in Mataram, Lombok island, Indonesia, March 10, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A child jumping on a trampoline as others wait their turn in Alexandra near Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 9, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A pack of skiers on their way from Silvaplana to S-Chanf as they participate in the 54th annual Engadin skiing marathon, in Silvaplana, Switzerland, March 10, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People using telescopes to observe the new moon to determine the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan in Lhok Nga, Aceh Besar, Indonesia, March 10, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Wendy Adriaens, the founder of De Passiehoeve, an animal rescue farm where animals support people with autism, depression, anxiety, or drug problems, offers a hug to Blondie, a six-year-old female ostrich at Passiehoeve farm in Kalmthout, Belgium, March 8, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A demonstrator taking part in a march to mark the International Women's Day in San Salvador, captial of El Salvador, on March 9, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
An Afghan hound being groomed before being judged, on the last day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England, on March 10, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A man sits on a bench next to a teddy bear with a picture of a hostage kidnapped during the deadly Oct 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 8, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Palestinian child playing with sparklers in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on the eve of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan on March 10, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
A Buddhist monk splashes water on a bonfire during Hiwatari Matsuri, a fire-walking festival, at Mount Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 10, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
