Today in Pictures, March 11, 2021

Bus plunges into ravine in Sumedang, Indonesia, Japan honours victims on the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami disaster, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Rescue personnel work at the crash site after a bus fell into a ravine in Sumedang, West Java Province, Indonesia, on March 10, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
People release dove-shaped balloons into the sky to mourn earthquake and tsunami victims in Natori, Miyagi prefecture on March 11, 2021, the 10th anniversary of the 9.0 magnitude earthquake which triggered a tsunami and nuclear disaster that has killed over 18,000 people. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on March 10, 2021, shows Lava lake in the early morning light on Mount Nyiragongo volcano, inside the Virunga National Park, near Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on Feb 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Texas State Trooper asks asylum seeking migrants Edith and her son Harbin Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 9, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Balinese Hindus pray on a beach during a cleansing ceremony called 'Melasti' in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, on March 11, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Cat illustration standees by Japanese illustrator Juno are seen at the lawn of the Malay Heritage Centre during a media preview on March 10, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
A photo released on March 11, 2021, shows the Tampines Maze Garden located near Block 944 Tampines Avenue 5 in a photo taken on October 15, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Michigan National Guard member Sgt. Hannah Boulder sings while playing guitar in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, U.S., on March 10, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on March 11, 2021 shows an aerial view of one of the artworks by artist Guillaume Legros, also known as Saype, from his global project, Beyond Walls, in Ganvié, Benin, on March 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Supporters of Diego Armando Maradona participate in a demonstration where they ask for justice for his death, in the center of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 10, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE