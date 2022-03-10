Today in Pictures, March 10, 2022

Two young bull-Mountain Bongo's are released by their caretakers into a protected sanctuary to join two other bongos released the day before in an attempt to gradually re-wild the iconic species into their natural habitat on the wooded foothills of Africa's second-highest peak, Mt. Kenya, where the antelopes have not been seen in nearly 30 years in near Nanyuki town on March 09, 2020. - The first mountain bongos have been released into a sanctuary beneath Mount Kenya under a world-leading programme to save the extremely rare forest antelopes from certain extinction in the wild.

PHOTO: AFP