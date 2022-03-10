Today in Pictures, March 10, 2022

Le Le, first panda cub born in Singapore, joins mum at the Giant Panda Forest exhibit, Formaldehyde sculptures at the Gagosian King’s Cross gallery, in London, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Le Le, the giant panda cub, makes his official debut with his mother Jia Jia at the Giant Panda Forest exhibit at the Singapore Zoo on 10 March, 2022. ST Photo: Mark Cheong
A visitor looks at the piece of art called "Myth Explored, explained and exploded" dated of 1993, during a press visit of the exhibition "Natural History" dedicated to British artist Damien Hirst and his formaldehyde sculptures at the Gagosian King’s Cross gallery, in London, on March 9, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A monument of the city founder Duke de Richelieu is seen covered with sand bags for protection, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Odessa, Ukraine March 9, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Greenpeace activists and volunteers form a peace sign in solidarity with Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Heroes' Square in Budapest, Hungary, March 9, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea's president-elect, speaks at his campaign office in the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Former top prosecutor Yoon Suk-yeol won election as South Korea’s president, returning the conservative opposition to power after five years and signaling a hawkish turn in the country’s relations with China and North Korea. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Men walk along a street past a construction site fence in New Delhi on March 9, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A resident takes photos after lava flowed from Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi, seen from the village of Umbulharjo in Sleman, outside Yogyakarta, on March 10, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on March 8, 2022 shows performers taking part in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Horse Riding Games at the Mirim Riding Club in Pyongyang. PHOTO: AFP
Two young bull-Mountain Bongo's are released by their caretakers into a protected sanctuary to join two other bongos released the day before in an attempt to gradually re-wild the iconic species into their natural habitat on the wooded foothills of Africa's second-highest peak, Mt. Kenya, where the antelopes have not been seen in nearly 30 years in near Nanyuki town on March 09, 2020. - The first mountain bongos have been released into a sanctuary beneath Mount Kenya under a world-leading programme to save the extremely rare forest antelopes from certain extinction in the wild. PHOTO: AFP

