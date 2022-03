People clap as the results of a General Assembly vote on a resolution is shown on a screen during a special session of the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters on March 02, 2022 in New York City. The U.N. General Assembly continued its 11th Emergency Special Session where a vote was held on a draft resolution to condemn Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. Since the start of the war seven days ago, there have been over 600,000 people who have been displaced in Ukraine according to the U.N. refugee agency. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service have said that more than 2,000 civilians have been killed.

PHOTO: AFP