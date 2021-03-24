Today in Pictures, Mar 24, 2021

Hindu devotees take part in a traditional gathering during the Lathmar Holi celebrations, the spring festival of colours at a temple in Barsana village of India’s Uttar Pradesh state, a pigeon flies in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
33 min ago
Hindu devotees take part in a traditional gathering during the Lathmar Holi celebrations, the spring festival of colours at a temple in Barsana village of India’s Uttar Pradesh state on March 23, 2021.AFP
A pigeon flies in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, on March 23, 2021.AFP
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2021.EPA
French skier Mael Ollivier competes in the Verbier Xtreme Freeride World Tour final on the Bec de Rosses mountain on March 23, 2021 above the Swiss Alps resort of Verbier.AFP
The dome of Saint Peter's Basilica is seen at sunset in Rome, Italy, March 23, 2021.Reuters
Sarah O'Keefe and Maura Kieft pay their respects to Officer Eric Talley, who was killed after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's grocery store on March 23, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.AFP
Mi Jung Hur of South Korea plays during the practice round for the KIA Classic at the Aviara Golf Club on March 23, 2021 in Carlsbad, California.AFP
Lichfield Cathedral is illuminated with the words 'Reflect', 'Support', and 'Hope', as part of the National Day of Reflection on the anniversary of the first national Covid-19 lockdown, in Lichfield, central England on March 23, 2021. Britain on Tuesday marked the anniversary of its first coronavirus lockdown with a minute's silence in tribute to the more than 126,000 people who have died -one of the world's worst tolls.AFP
People get up close as lava flows from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano some 40 km west of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, on March 23, 2021. Hikers took the opportunity to inspect the area where a volcano erupted in Iceland on March 19, some 40 kilometres from the capital Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said, as a red cloud lit up the night sky and a no-fly zone was established in the area.AFP
A boy rides his bike near St. Peter's Square amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Rome, Italy, March 23, 2021.Reuters