Today in Pictures, Mar 24, 2021

Lichfield Cathedral is illuminated with the words 'Reflect', 'Support', and 'Hope', as part of the National Day of Reflection on the anniversary of the first national Covid-19 lockdown, in Lichfield, central England on March 23, 2021. Britain on Tuesday marked the anniversary of its first coronavirus lockdown with a minute's silence in tribute to the more than 126,000 people who have died -one of the world's worst tolls.

AFP