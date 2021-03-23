Today in Pictures, March 23, 2021

A child rides scooter across thousands of crosses painted on the pavement at Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, March 22, 2021. Czech Republic commemorates on 22 March the first anniversary of the first Czech COVID-19 victim. At noon bells rang across the country and people observed a minute of silence for all the COVID-19 vicitms. According to Czech Ministry of Health, 24,810 people died during the year.

EPA