Today in Pictures, March 23, 2021

Pismo the surfing goat surfs catches a wave while surfing with kids in San Clemente, California, US, a boy poses with a mobile phone as he sits next to part of an illuminated sculpture 'Absorbed By Light' by artist Gali May Lucas during the preview night for the River of Light Trail in Liverpool, Britain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Pismo the surfing goat surfs catches a wave while surfing with kids in San Clemente, California, U.S., March 19, 2021Reuters
A boy poses with a mobile phone as he sits next to part of an illuminated sculpture 'Absorbed By Light' by artist Gali May Lucas during the preview night for the River of Light Trail in Liverpool, Britain, March 22, 2021.Reuters
A child rides scooter across thousands of crosses painted on the pavement at Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, March 22, 2021. Czech Republic commemorates on 22 March the first anniversary of the first Czech COVID-19 victim. At noon bells rang across the country and people observed a minute of silence for all the COVID-19 vicitms. According to Czech Ministry of Health, 24,810 people died during the year. EPA
A prong extending from a remote-controlled robot prototype approaches the mouth of a volunteer to extract a throat swab sample, as part of a self-funded project to assist physicians in running tests on suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patients in a bid to limit human exposure to disease-carriers, at a private hospital in Egypt's Nile delta city of Tanta, on March 20, 2021.AFP
Women shout slogans during a protest against Turkey's withdraw decision from Istanbul Convention in Istanbul, Turkey, March 22, 2021. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pulled Turkey out of the Istanbul Convention which is an international accord designed to protect women. The Istanbul Convention is an international agreement by the Europe Council that started in 2011 for the Prevention of Violence against Women and Domestic Violence and signed by 46 countries to date.EPA
People wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, enjoy their visit to Xetulul theme park in Retalhuleu, 185 km south Guatemala City, on March 21, 2021. AFP
A woman with a painted face attends a protest during a rally called "Argentina in a Climate Emergency" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 22, 2021.Reuters
A climate activist wears an oxygen mask to demonstrate the possibility of pumping oxygen from a tree in a bottle in the future, during a protest against the government's deforestation practices of Sri Lanka's main wildlife forests for developments in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 22, 2021.Reuters
A picture taken on March 16, 2021 shows people watching Klyuchevskoy volcano eruption on Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula. The eruption of a volcano on a Russian peninsula has attracted thrill-seeking tourists risking their lives for picturesque photos, prompting concerns in recent days from local emergency responders.AFP
A stranded bride and groom rescued by helicopter on Saturday to get them to the church on time, kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town, in Port Macquarie, Australia in this picture obtained from social media dated March 20, 2021.Reuters
