Today in Pictures, Mar 2, 2022

Waste pickers at the Dandora garbage dump scavenge through the landfill for recyclables that can be re-sold during the International Waste Pickers Day in Nairobi, Kenya, 01 March 2022. International Waste Pickers' Day is marked on 01 March in memory of 11 trash picker who were killed in at the University of Barranquilla in Colombia in 1992. Representatives from 193 Member States of the UN, businesses and civil society are having a three-day meeting at the Fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Headquarters in Nairobi, to discuss the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

PHOTO: EPA