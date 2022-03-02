Today in Pictures, Mar 2, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Lianhe Wanbao
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Mar 2, 2022
Cherry blossom-themed digital artwork in Tokyo, World record-sized puppet in Los Angeles, A French highliner performs on slackline at a wind farm in Switzerland and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
2 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wsPo
Visitors look at cherry blossom-themed digital artwork celebrating the upcoming spring season at teamLab Planets in Tokyo, Japan.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Ballet Corps of the Ukrainian Ballet Academy perform a flash mob against the war in Ukraine, in Milan, Italy.
PHOTO: EPA
A world record-sized puppet, Percy the Porcupine, built to promote a new area at the San Diego Zoo, is unveiled to school children in Los Angeles, California.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Bolivian Laura Roca (R) from Warmi Power, conducts a self-defense workshop in the Villa Mercedes neighborhood in El Alto, Bolivia, 18 February 2022 (Issued 01 March 2022). Taekwondo techniques to deal with physical aggression and a psychological guide to identify situations of sexist violence are some of the tools with which the Warmi Power, which unites the words woman in Aymara and power in English, are teaching how to deal with a problem growing in Bolivia.
PHOTO: EPA
Waste pickers at the Dandora garbage dump scavenge through the landfill for recyclables that can be re-sold during the International Waste Pickers Day in Nairobi, Kenya, 01 March 2022. International Waste Pickers' Day is marked on 01 March in memory of 11 trash picker who were killed in at the University of Barranquilla in Colombia in 1992. Representatives from 193 Member States of the UN, businesses and civil society are having a three-day meeting at the Fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Headquarters in Nairobi, to discuss the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.
PHOTO: EPA
French highliner Nathan Paulin attempting to walk on a 108-meter-high slackline spanning some 620 meters between two wind turbines of the Peuchapatte wind farm, in Muriaux, Switzerland, 01 March 2022. The event, organized by Suisse Eole in collaboration with Alpiq, is an unexpected opportunity to highlight the wind farm, whose production covers the equivalent of three percent of the electricity consumption of the Swiss canton of Jura.
PHOTO: EPA
Land burned by wildfires in the Ibera Wetlands, Corrientes province, Argentina, on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A total of 934,000 hectares (2.3m acres) of land has been burned through February 21, or 10.5% of all of Corrientes province, federal government agency INTA says in a weekly report.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Hindu devotees light oil lamps during Lakshadeepotsava, the festival of a hundred thousand lamps, during the Shivarathri festival at the Basavanna Temple on the outskirts of Bangalore on March 1, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
1,500 members of the Krewe of Zulu make their way down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day with their 44-float parade entitled Zulu Salutes Divas and Legends on March 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Parades returned to the streets of New Orleans for the 2022 Carnival season after being cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP
People view the new projection and motion experience as part of RideNY, which uses a 180-degree screen and suspended seats to simulate the feeling of flight, near Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 01 March 2022. The new attraction, which opens on 02 March 2022, is focused on the history and iconic elements of New York City as presented in exhibits by a number of the city’s cultural institutions and is centered around the motion ride.
PHOTO: EPA
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top