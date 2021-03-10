Today in Pictures, Mar 10, 2021

An anti-government demonstrator has adhesive tape with crossed out number 112, in reference to the lese majeste law, stuck to his face during a protest outside the criminal court demanding the release of arrested leaders in Bangkok, Thailand, the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia is illuminated in purple to mark International Women's Day in Valencia, Spain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
38 min ago
An anti-government demonstrator has adhesive tapes with a crossed out 112 number, in reference to the lese majeste law, stuck to his face during a protest outside the criminal court demanding the release of arrested leaders in Bangkok, Thailand, March 9, 2021.Reuters
The City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia is illuminated in purple to mark International Women's Day in Valencia on March 8, 2021. Small demonstrations were held across Spain on Monday to mark International Women's Day -- except in the capital Madrid where gatherings were banned to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. AFP
People watch a three-dimensional projection of the 56 metre-high Salsal Buddha at the site where the Buddhas of Bamiyan statues stood before being destroyed by the Taliban in March 2001, in Bamiyan province on March 9, 2021.AFP
Two men look at the Golden Horn spanned by the Galata bridge with the Suleymaniye mosque in background, at Eminonu district in Istanbul on March 9, 2021.AFP
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man shakes out his hair ahead of the Hindu 'Maha Shivaratri' festival, in Kathmandu on March 9, 2021.AFP
Women take part in a demonstration to commemorate the International Women's Day in Mexico City, on March 8, 2021.AFP
Environmental activists protest near the Conseil d'Etat as it will rule on a request by campaigners for the suspension of a government decision to ease a ban on bee-killing neonicotonoid pesticides in Paris, France, March 9, 2021.Reuters
An aerial view taken on March 8, 2021 shows the landslide area near the village of Ask, Gjerdrum Municipality, Norway, more than two months after a landslide hit in the early hours of December 30, 2020 sweeping away nine buildings. Nine people have been found dead and one is still missing.AFP
A man looks for valuables in the polluted Yamuna River in New Delhi on March 9, 2021. AFP
A woman twirling a ribbon at a park in Shenyang,in eastern China's Liaoning province on March 8, 2021.AFP