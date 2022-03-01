The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Mar 1, 2022
Mobile World Congress of Barcelona, Floating solar panels in South Korea, Sunset in Shanghai and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A delegate looks at a 30-foot monument dubbed "turn off the plastic tap" by Canadian activist and artist Benjamin von Wong, made with plastic waste collected from Kibera slums, at the venue of the Fifth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5), at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Headquarters in Gigiri, Nairobi, Kenya February 28, 2022
PHOTO: REUTERS
Floating solar panels manufactured by Hanwha Solutions Corp. on the Hapcheon Dam in Hapcheon, Gyeongsangnam-do province, South Korea, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. More than 92,000 solar panels floating on the surface of a reservoir are able to generate 41 megawatts, enough to power 20,000 homes.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A visitor tries the "metaverse Service" at SK Telecom stand during GSMA's 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC), in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Balinese Hindu people walk on a beach during a cleansing ceremony called 'Melasti' at a beach in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 28 February 2022. Hindus hold the ceremony to cleanse their souls before celebrating Nyepi Day, the Balinese Day of Silence, which marks the Balinese Hindu New Year on 03 March 2022
PHOTO: EPA
People attend the 'Entroido' carnival celebrations in Laza, Galicia, Spain, 28 February 2022. The Entroido is one of the most traditional and popular carnival events in Galicia.
PHOTO: EPA
Ukrainians shop in an almost empty grocery store in Kiev, Ukraine, 28 February 2022. Ukrainians take face shortage in delivery of good connected with logistic problems amid the armed conflict with Russia. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February triggering international crisis
PHOTO: EPA
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) T satellite on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket during the NASA rollout event in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. NOAA's GOES-T is the third satellite in the GOES-R Series, the Western Hemisphere’s most sophisticated weather-observing and environmental-monitoring system.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Cut sections of fossilized bone in epoxy resin, on glass balls for an X-ray fluorescence analysis at the Vrije University Brussel in Brussels, Belgium. A new study examining fossils of fish suggests animals were wiped out by a massive meteor at a time when they were just emerging from hibernation and having offspring.
PHOTO: The New York Times
A person jumps across logs of wood floating on the Lagos lagoon near the Makoko riverine slum in Lagos, Nigeria February 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A police officer directs traffic next to cars on a road during sunset, ahead of the annual National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China February 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
TODAY IN PICTURES
