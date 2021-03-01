Today in Pictures, March 1, 2021

Alexei Popyrin of Australia wins Singapore Tennis Open, art collector and philanthropist Lee Tuan donates sculpture to Gardens by the Bay, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Alexei Popyrin of Australia reacts after emerging champion by defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the Singapore Tennis Open at OCBC Arena on Feb 28, 2021.
Alexei Popyrin of Australia reacts after emerging champion by defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the Singapore Tennis Open at OCBC Arena on Feb 28, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
The Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay has a new resident – Kei-Chan, a 2.6m-tall sculpture of a girl in an eye-catching polka-dot dress as seen in a photo taken on Feb 26, 2021. The sculpture, by famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, was donated by a
The Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay has a new resident – Kei-Chan, a 2.6m-tall sculpture of a girl in an eye-catching polka-dot dress as seen in a photo taken on Feb 26, 2021. The sculpture, by famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, was donated by art collector and philanthropist Lee Tuan, whose family used to own Thye Hong Biscuit and Confectionery Factory. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
A pro-democracy protester is detained by riot police officers during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 27, 2021.
A pro-democracy protester is detained by riot police officers during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 27, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Hindu devotees participate in a religious procession during the month-long Madhav Narayan festival, in which married and unmarried women observe fasting hoping for a prosperous life and conjugal happiness, in Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu o
Hindu devotees participate in a religious procession during the month-long Madhav Narayan festival, in which married and unmarried women observe fasting hoping for a prosperous life and conjugal happiness, in Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu on Feb 26, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Girls stand on the rocks reading a magazine as they carry their trays with fruits for sell, in Dakar, Senegal, Feb 28, 2021.
Girls stand on the rocks reading a magazine as they carry their trays with fruits for sell, in Dakar, Senegal, Feb 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on Feb 27, 2021, shows the Arkup luxury floating villa docked at Star Island in Miami Beach, Florida, on Feb 5, 2021.
A photo released on Feb 27, 2021, shows the Arkup luxury floating villa docked at Star Island in Miami Beach, Florida, on Feb 5, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A photo handout on Feb 27, 2021 by the archaeological park of Pompeii shows a detail of a large Roman four-wheeled ceremonial chariot after it was discovered near the The archaeological park of Pompeii.
A photo handout on Feb 27, 2021 by the archaeological park of Pompeii shows a detail of a large Roman four-wheeled ceremonial chariot after it was discovered near the The archaeological park of Pompeii. PHOTO: HADOUT VIA AFP
Buddhist monks attend the Makha Bucha celebrations at Wat Dhammakaya, north of Bangkok on Feb 26, 2021.
Buddhist monks attend the Makha Bucha celebrations at Wat Dhammakaya, north of Bangkok on Feb 26, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The waning gibbous moon appears in the sky following the weekend's full "Snow Moon", near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on Feb 28, 2021.
The waning gibbous moon appears in the sky following the weekend's full "Snow Moon", near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on Feb 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Stuttgart Ballet company dancers Elisa Badenes and Friedemann Vogel take part in performance "Social Distance Stacks" of conceptual artist Florian Mehnert at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb 26, 2021.
Stuttgart Ballet company dancers Elisa Badenes and Friedemann Vogel take part in performance "Social Distance Stacks" of conceptual artist Florian Mehnert at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb 26, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS