Today in Pictures, March 1, 2021

The Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay has a new resident – Kei-Chan, a 2.6m-tall sculpture of a girl in an eye-catching polka-dot dress as seen in a photo taken on Feb 26, 2021. The sculpture, by famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, was donated by art collector and philanthropist Lee Tuan, whose family used to own Thye Hong Biscuit and Confectionery Factory.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG