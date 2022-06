Migrants rest as they take part in a caravan, heading to the US-Mexico border, in Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, on June 7, 2022. US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced another $1.9 billion in private-sector funding to boost jobs in hopes of reducing migration from Central America, at a Latin America summit in Los Angeles snubbed by the leaders of Mexico and other affected countries.

AFP