Today in Pictures, June 9, 2021

Special Covid-19 testing operation in Punggol begins, 'sea snot' outbreak in Turkey's Marmara Sea, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
42 min ago
The special testing operation in Puggol that began on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, will continue today and will see 361 residents from 124 households tested.
The special testing operation in Puggol that began on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, will continue today and will see 361 residents from 124 households tested. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
This aerial photograph taken on June 8, 2021 on the Caddebostan shore of Turkey's Marmara Sea, shows a boat sailing among marine mucilage or 'sea snot', a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive prolif
This aerial photograph taken on June 8, 2021 on the Caddebostan shore of Turkey's Marmara Sea, shows a boat sailing among marine mucilage or 'sea snot', a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton, gravely threatening the marine biome. PHOTO: AFP
Palestinian workers clear the rubble and debris in Gaza City's al-Rimal neighbourhood, which was targeted by Israeli strikes during the recent confrontation between Hamas and Israel, on June 8, 2021.
Palestinian workers clear the rubble and debris in Gaza City's al-Rimal neighbourhood, which was targeted by Israeli strikes during the recent confrontation between Hamas and Israel, on June 8, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A labourer working from a height at a residential estate in Tampines on June 8, 2021.
A labourer working from a height at a residential estate in Tampines on June 8, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Redevelopment of Shaw Tower site in Beach Road begins as seen from a photo taken on June 7, 2021.
Redevelopment of Shaw Tower site in Beach Road begins as seen from a photo taken on June 7, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A woman takes a selfie at a lupine field in full bloom near Sollested on Lolland island in Denmark on June 8, 2021.
A woman takes a selfie at a lupine field in full bloom near Sollested on Lolland island in Denmark on June 8, 2021. PHOTO: SCANPIX VIA AFP
Shoes hang from a tree at the neighbourhood of Paranoa in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 8, 2021.
Shoes hang from a tree at the neighbourhood of Paranoa in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A rainbow appears in the sky over Naples with Mount Vesuvius in the background, in Naples, Italy, on June 8, 2021.
A rainbow appears in the sky over Naples with Mount Vesuvius in the background, in Naples, Italy, on June 8, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Berger Picard named Chester his handler Christina Potter demonstrate the agility course to be used during competition at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog during a press preview on the grounds of the Lyndhurst Estate, a historic mansion,
A Berger Picard named Chester his handler Christina Potter demonstrate the agility course to be used during competition at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog during a press preview on the grounds of the Lyndhurst Estate, a historic mansion, in Tarrytown, New York, USA, on June 8, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A peafowl crosses a resident's driveway with peachicks on June 8, 2021 in Arcadia, California.
A peafowl crosses a resident's driveway with peachicks on June 8, 2021 in Arcadia, California. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Topics: 