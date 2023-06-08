The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, June 8, 2023
A person observing an artwork at the National Gallery of Victoria, in Melbourne, a woman and a girl wearing traditional Chinese costumes at the Forbidden City in Beijing and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/i3Ak
A person observing an artwork at a preview of the Pierre Bonnard: Design by India Mahdavi exhibition held at the National Gallery of Victoria, in Melbourne, Australia on June 08.
EPA-EFE
A woman and a girl wearing traditional Chinese costumes chatting next to the Forbidden City during a photo session with a local photographer in Beijing on June 7.
AFP
An aerial view showing the dry bed of Woodhead Reservoir, revealed by a falling water level after a prolonged period of dry weather, near Glossop, northern England on June 6.
AFP
A boat sailing along the Shatt al-Arab waterway at sunset in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, on June 6.
AFP
Waiters preparing to serve dishes at the Michelin Guide ceremony in Hanoi on June 6.
AFP
A person sitting on a lookout in Long Island City in Queens, as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada blanket New York City, New York, U.S., June 7.
REUTERS
Russian scientific vessel Severny Polyus is seen caught in the arctic ice some 440km south of the North pole on June 6.
AFP
A woman seen through a glass panel taking a selfie picture with her smartphone next to a water wall in Milan on June 06.
AFP
An aerial view showing municipality workers collecting garbage, most of which is plastic and domestic waste, during World Oceans Day along the shore of Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8.
REUTERS
Students taking part in a nationwide earthquake drill at an elementary school in Manila on June 8.
AFP
Today in Pictures
