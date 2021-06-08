Today in Pictures, June 8, 2021

Train accident in Sindh, Pakistan, vaccination centre at ITE College Central begins operations, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Security personnel and onlookers stand at the site of a train accident in Daharki area of the northern Sindh province in Pakistan on June 7, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
The vaccination centre at ITE College Central began operating on June 7, 2021, the first of four dedicated Ministry of Education (MOE) vaccination centres to offer Covid-19 jabs to students in Singapore. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN
People gather at a makeshift memorial at the fatal crime scene where a man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran over a Muslim family in what police say was a deliberately targeted anti-Islamic hate crime, in London, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A demonstrator holds up a sign reading 'No More Pipelines' during a 'Treaty People Gathering' protest in Clearwater County, Minnesota, U.S., on June 7, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A staked child's dress is seen on the side of Hwy 5, placed there to represent an ongoing genocide against First Nations people in Canada, near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where the remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops on June 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People look as the Washington National Cathedral is illuminated for Pride Month on June 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
People attend 'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' art exhibit at the Pullman Yards in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on June 7, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This aerial photo taken on June 8, 2021, shows an image of the Communist Party flag formed by flowers and crops in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province, ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. PHOTO: AFP
This image made from video taken released by China Central Television (CCTV) on June 7, 2021 shows elephants, part of a herd which had wandered 500 kilometres north from their natural habitat, resting in a forest near Kunming, in China's southwest Yunnan province. PHOTO: CCTV VIA AFP
The pack of riders pass the Rhine Falls during the second stage of the 84th Tour de Suisse cycling race, over 178km from Neuhausen am Rheinfall to Lachen, Switzerland, on June 7, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
