Today in Pictures, June 7, 2023

A person looking down towards the city as wildfires in Ontario and Quebec continue to burn in Toronto, children swimming in the Buriganga River in Dhaka, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A person looking down towards the city, as Toronto is seen shrouded in smoke from the CN Tower as wildfires continue to burn, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 6. REUTERS
Children swimming in the Buriganga River in Dhaka on June 6. AFP
A farmer cutting grass for silage, in Keele, Britain on June 6. REUTERS
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka seen in action through a glass during her quarter final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during the French Open in Paris, France on June 6. REUTERS
A general view showing the city of Ajmer in India's Rajasthan state during a dust storm on June 6. AFP
A man sleeping on a hammock on a street in Jakarta on June 7. AFP
Youth playing with flames from coconuts and banana leaves during a torch battle following a traditional annual event to express gratitude for the harvest at Tegalsambi village in Jepara, Central Java province, Indonesia on June 5. via REUTERS
People walking along the Ipanema beach following the death of Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 6. REUTERS
This aerial photo showing shipping containers stacked at Zhoushan port in Ningbo, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on June 6. AFP
Fishermen pulling a net at sunrise on the coast of Hagu Village in Lhokseumawe on June 7. AFP

