The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, June 7, 2023
A person looking down towards the city as wildfires in Ontario and Quebec continue to burn in Toronto, children swimming in the Buriganga River in Dhaka, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/i3Ys
A person looking down towards the city, as Toronto is seen shrouded in smoke from the CN Tower as wildfires continue to burn, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 6.
REUTERS
Children swimming in the Buriganga River in Dhaka on June 6.
AFP
A farmer cutting grass for silage, in Keele, Britain on June 6.
REUTERS
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka seen in action through a glass during her quarter final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during the French Open in Paris, France on June 6.
REUTERS
A general view showing the city of Ajmer in India's Rajasthan state during a dust storm on June 6.
AFP
A man sleeping on a hammock on a street in Jakarta on June 7.
AFP
Youth playing with flames from coconuts and banana leaves during a torch battle following a traditional annual event to express gratitude for the harvest at Tegalsambi village in Jepara, Central Java province, Indonesia on June 5.
via REUTERS
People walking along the Ipanema beach following the death of Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 6.
REUTERS
This aerial photo showing shipping containers stacked at Zhoushan port in Ningbo, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on June 6.
AFP
Fishermen pulling a net at sunrise on the coast of Hagu Village in Lhokseumawe on June 7.
AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top