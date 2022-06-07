The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, June 7, 2022
A cat is seen inside the sleeve of a health worker in Shanghai, attack on Ukraine's Donetsk region continues, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A cat (L) is seen inside the hazmat-suit sleeve of a health worker taking swab samples from residents in the Jing'an district of Shanghai on June 6, 2022. The health worker said the cat accompanies her while on the job, as there is no one else to provide care for her feline if left at home during her long working hours.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a M777 Howitzer near a frontline, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, June 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Mexican urban artist Miguel Moctezuma, aka "Don Ferro Ferrocarrilero," goes from one subway station to another during his performance disguised as a railroad worker, in Mexico City on June 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on June 6, 2022, shows a jellyfish swimming off the island of Ithaca, Greece, May 27, 2022.
HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Russian honour guards march in front of the Motherland Calls statue at the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two Memorial complex in Volgograd on June 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Visitors view a light installation by Haier on June 6, 2022, at the Tortona location of the Fuorisalone 2022 design event in Milan.
PHOTO: AFP
Pylons of high-tension electricity power lines are seen during sunset in Brasilia, Brazil, June 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A hologram of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is projected on the Gold State Coach during the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.
PHOTO: AFP
Competitors cool their brakes on their Pony bikes during the Red Bull Goni Pony event at mountain pass Vrsic, near Kranjska Gora on June 4, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Spain's Rafael Nadal poses with The Musketeers' Cup as he celebrates after victory over Norway's Casper Ruud during their men's singles final match on day fifteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
