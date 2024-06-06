Today in Pictures, June 6, 2024

The "Colacho", a character that represents the devil, jumps over babies lying on a mattress in the street during 'El Salto del Colacho' (The Devil's Jump) baby jumping festival, in the village of Castrillo de Murcia, near Burgos, on June 3, 2024. "El Colacho" is a traditional Spanish ritual dating back to 1620 during which men representing the Devil jump over babies born in the last twelve months of the year and takes place annually to celebrate the Catholic feast of Corpus Christi.

PHOTO: AFP