Today in Pictures, June 6, 2024
Honey hunters in Nepal, D-Day Landings commemoration in France, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Jun 06, 2024, 03:50 PM
Published
Jun 06, 2024, 03:03 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/JikvT
This photo released on June 6, 2024, shows an aerial view of villagers using a long bamboo pole to cut a hive, as they use a modern approach by making makeshift metal scaffolding rather than the traditional bamboo ladder, at the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a UK national commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary commemorations of Allied amphibious landing (D-Day Landings) in France in 1944, in Southsea Common, in Portsmouth, southern England, on June 5, 2024. Heads of state and veterans are due to mark the anniversary of D-Day on June 6, a date that was key to Allied Europe's eventual victory against the Nazis in World War II.
PHOTO: AFP
Closeup detail of the newly unveiled sculpture "Monument to the Victims of Communism", on June 4, 2024, by artist Chen Weiming at the Liberty Sculpture Park in the Mojave Desert town of Yermo, California. The sculpture was made to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the June 4, 1989 Tiananmen massacre in Beijing, China.
PHOTO: AFP
A car carrying the coffin of the late Myanmar general turned democracy activist Tin Oo makes its way to the cemetery during his funeral in Yangon on June 5, 2024. Hundreds mourned the death of Tin Oo, a Myanmar general turned democracy activist and confidante of Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon on June 5 amid tight junta security.
PHOTO: AFP
The "Colacho", a character that represents the devil, jumps over babies lying on a mattress in the street during 'El Salto del Colacho' (The Devil's Jump) baby jumping festival, in the village of Castrillo de Murcia, near Burgos, on June 3, 2024. "El Colacho" is a traditional Spanish ritual dating back to 1620 during which men representing the Devil jump over babies born in the last twelve months of the year and takes place annually to celebrate the Catholic feast of Corpus Christi.
PHOTO: AFP
This photograph shows a WWII memorial monument on June 4, 2024, in Bordeaux, southwestern France, ahead of "D-Day" commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. The D-Day ceremonies on June 6 this year mark the 80th anniversary since the launch of 'Operation Overlord', a vast military operation by Allied forces in Normandy, which turned the tide of World War II, eventually leading to the liberation of occupied France and the end of the war against Nazi Germany.
PHOTO: AFP
A youth dives in the Shatt al-Arab river, formed at the confluence of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in southern Iraq, to cool off during a heatwave in Basra on June 4, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman dressed in traditional clothing visits a business street in Beijing, China, on June 5, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A ragpicker searches for recyclable items on World Environment Day in Karachi, Pakistan, on June 5, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
