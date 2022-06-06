Today in Pictures, June 6, 2022

A waste collector climbs burning garbage at a landfill site in India, a woman collects aluminum cans from the garbage washed down by a river in Brazil, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
3 min ago
A waste collector climbs down while looking for recyclable materials as smoke billows from burning garbage at the Bhalswa landfill site on World Environment Day in New Delhi, India, June 5, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman collects aluminum cans from the garbage that was washed down by the rising Sao Jorge river, following heavy rains in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Children pose for photos in front of a 4.6 meters high robotic Tyrannosaurus rex (T-Rex) dinosaur installation during a promotional event in Hong Kong, China, June 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Participants run through coloured powder during the Colour Run race in Moscow, Russia June 5, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Team Suzuki Ecstar's Alex Rins (top) crashes out at the start of the race in the Catalan motorcycle Grand Prix held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, June 5, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Groups of people play music during the traditional 'junina' (june) festivities in Caruaru, Brazil, June 4, 2022. The 'June' festivities are considered the largest in the world in tribute to Catholic Saints John and Peter, and have left the virtual stages of past years to become the first major massive street event in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People with plush Corgi dogs take part in a parade during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 5, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fireflies light up in a forest at a military barrack in Prachin Buri province, Thailand, June 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters block the road with a cardboard tank as they attend a vigil to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown outside the Chinese Embassy in London, Britain, June 4, 2022. Amnesty International organised vigils around the world, including San Francisco, Washington DC, Seoul, Taipei, Sydney, Oslo, Paris, and Amsterdam as the vigil in Hong Kong's Victoria Park has been banned for the past two years on Covid-19 grounds by the Chinese authorities. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A firemen inspects damage at a partially burned house in Panorama Voulas, south of Athens, on June 4, 2022. A wildfire whipped by gale-force winds blazed through vegetation in a southern suburb of Athens, the fire brigade said, forcing residents to evacuate. PHOTO: AFP

