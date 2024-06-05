The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, June 5, 2024
Construction of Founders’ Memorial begins in Singapore; Mr Narendra Modi celebrates his re-election in India; and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
Jun 05, 2024, 04:54 PM
Published
Jun 05, 2024, 04:01 PM
https://str.sg/tvri
A person cycling past a construction hoarding at the site of the Founders’ Memorial at Bay East Garden on June 5, 2024, as its construction officially begins, with the institution slated to open in 2028.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Delta Air Lines First Officers Theresa Livingston and Abby Kent, both of whom are US military veterans, wave from the cockpit of the plane as they hold French and US flags at the Deauville-Normandie Airport, in Deauville, Normandy, France, on June 3, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Israeli soldiers using a hose to extinguish flames by the side of a road close to the Israel border with Lebanon in northern Israel on June 4, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman with a rifle shopping at a bakery in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 4, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Antonela, a Venezuelan migrant who is eight months pregnant and trying to reach the United States, rests near the Rio Bravo river on the border between Mexico and the United States on, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on June 4, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person sits as supporters and families of hostages taken during the Oct 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas demand their release as part of a deal being advanced by US President Joe Biden, at Dizengoff square in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 5, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman being detained by police officers at Causeway Bay near Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China, on June 4, 2024. For almost three decades, people in Hong Kong commemorated the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre with a noisy candlelit vigil in Victoria Park. The event has not taken place since a national security law came into effect.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting supporters at the Bhartiya Janata Party headquarters during election results night in New Delhi, India, on June 4, 2024.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Supporters of Trinamool Congress showing the victory sign as they celebrate vote counting results for India's election in Kolkata, India, on June 4, 2024.
AFP
A person throwing the contents of a cup in the face of Mr Nigel Farage, the newly appointed leader of Britain's right-wing populist party, Reform UK, during his general election campaign launch in Clacton-on-Sea, eastern England, on June 4, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
An employee working at a seedling nursery in Lianyungang, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on June 5, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
