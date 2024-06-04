Today in Pictures, June 4, 2024

An Afghan boy selling boiled eggs in Kabul, Afghanistan, indigenous Guna women on the Caribbean coast in Panama, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Jun 04, 2024, 01:15 PM
Published
Jun 04, 2024, 01:15 PM
An Afghan boy selling boiled eggs looking for customers at the Nadir Khan hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan, on June 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Indigenous Guna women waiting for their turn to be moved from Carti Sugtupu island, to the mainland in Guna Yala Comarca, on the Caribbean coast in Panama, on June 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A motorboat moving Indigenous Guna people from Carti Sugtupu island to the mainland in Guna Yala Comarca, on the Caribbean coast in Panama, on June 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo, during the French Open in Paris, France, on June 3, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Palestinians inspecting the damage to a house after it was hit in an Israeli strike in al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 3, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. PHOTO: AFP
Smoke and fire covering the area following rocket attacks from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, near Kiryat Shmona, Israel, on June 3, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A health worker (right) administering polio vaccine oral drops to a child during a polio vaccination campaign in Karachi, Pakistan, on June 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A boy filling water in a container using a hand pump on a hot summer day during a heatwave in New Delhi, India, on June 3, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman sitting in a cage as supporters and families of hostages, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas rally, demanding the release of hostages outside the U.S. consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 3, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Russia's Mirra Andreeva celebrating after winning against France's Varvara Gracheva at the end of their women's singles round of sixteen match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Complex in Paris, on June 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

