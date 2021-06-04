Today in Pictures, June 4, 2021

Hougang residents and workers get tested for Covid-19, student vaccination drive kicks off, and more pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
36 min ago
Residents and workers from nearby blocks register for their mandatory Covid-19 swab test at the temporary testing facility at Block 685A Hougang Street 61, on June 4, 2021.
Residents and workers from nearby blocks register for their mandatory Covid-19 swab test at the temporary testing facility at Block 685A Hougang Street 61, on June 4, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Mr Kelvin Kang, 53, who owns a real estate company, with his son, Marcus, 15. He accompanied Marcus to Tanjong Pagar Community Club for the teenager’s first dose of the vaccine on 3 June 2021.
Mr Kelvin Kang, 53, who owns a real estate company, with his son, Marcus, 15. He accompanied Marcus to Tanjong Pagar Community Club for the teenager’s first dose of the vaccine on 3 June 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
A crane arm broke from the back of a truck after it hit a pedestrian overhead bridge causing a massive traffic jam along Balestier Road on June 4, 2021.
A crane arm broke from the back of a truck after it hit a pedestrian overhead bridge causing a massive traffic jam along Balestier Road on June 4, 2021.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Chinese police stand guard as people visit the area next to the Chairman Mao portrait on the south gate of the Forbidden City, in front of Tiananmen Square, on the day of 32nd anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, in Beijing, China, June
Chinese police stand guard as people visit the area next to the Chairman Mao portrait on the south gate of the Forbidden City, in front of Tiananmen Square, on the day of 32nd anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, in Beijing, China, June 4, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Firefighters and rescue teams look for victims of an early morning building collapse at the Rio das Pedras favela in Rio de Janeiro on June 3, 2021.
Firefighters and rescue teams look for victims of an early morning building collapse at the Rio das Pedras favela in Rio de Janeiro on June 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on June 4, 2021, shows Swiss 98-years-old veteran Alpinists Marcel Remy climbing a wall of the indoor climbing centre in Villeneuve on the eastern shores of Lake Geneva, on May 31, 2021.
A photo released on June 4, 2021, shows Swiss 98-years-old veteran Alpinists Marcel Remy climbing a wall of the indoor climbing centre in Villeneuve on the eastern shores of Lake Geneva, on May 31, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
People swim in the Sky Pool - a transparent acrylic swimming pool bridge that is fixed between two apartment blocks - at Embassy Gardens in south-west London on June 3, 2021, as the city enjoys another sunny day.
People swim in the Sky Pool - a transparent acrylic swimming pool bridge that is fixed between two apartment blocks - at Embassy Gardens in south-west London on June 3, 2021, as the city enjoys another sunny day.PHOTO: AFP
Sailers in action during a training session on the eve of the al Gaffal Race, at Sur Bin Na'air Island outside Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on June 3, 2021.
Sailers in action during a training session on the eve of the al Gaffal Race, at Sur Bin Na'air Island outside Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on June 3, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Christie's auction house staff holds Leonardo Da Vinci's 'Head of a Bear' drawing at Christie's in London, Britain, on June 3, 2021.
A Christie's auction house staff holds Leonardo Da Vinci's 'Head of a Bear' drawing at Christie's in London, Britain, on June 3, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Team Jumbo's Lennard Hofstede of Netherlands (L) and Team Intermarche - Wanty's Kevin Van Melsen of Belgium (R) lie down on the road after crashing during the fifth stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, a 175km between
Team Jumbo's Lennard Hofstede of Netherlands (L) and Team Intermarche - Wanty's Kevin Van Melsen of Belgium (R) lie down on the road after crashing during the fifth stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, a 175km between Saint-Chamond and Saint-Vallier on June 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Topics: 