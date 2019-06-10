Today in Pictures, June 10, 2019

Demonstrators march during a protest against a proposed extradition law in Hong Kong, a child swims in a pool filled with plastic bottles during an awareness campaign to mark the World Oceans Day in Bangkok, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Demonstrators march during a protest against a proposed extradition law in Hong Kong, China, on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government faced new pressure to withdraw legislation easing extraditions to China after as many as 1 million people turned out to oppose the measure. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
A child swims in a pool filled with plastic bottles during an awareness campaign to mark the World Oceans Day in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 8, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
Hindu devotees run through red hot embers as part of annual fire walking ritual during 'Draupadi Amman' festival in Bangalore on June 9, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A racer crashes while taking part in the office chair race ISU-1 Grand Prix series, in Hanyu, north of Tokyo, Japan, June 9, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police officers detain opposition supporters during a protest against the presidential election in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 9, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Hot air balloons fly over London as a part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, London, Britain June 9, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A model presents creations during the University of Westminster MA catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britain June 9, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
