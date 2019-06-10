Today in Pictures, June 10, 2019

Demonstrators march during a protest against a proposed extradition law in Hong Kong, a child swims in a pool filled with plastic bottles during an awareness campaign to mark the World Oceans Day in Bangkok, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.