This photograph taken on May 27, 2019 shows health officials and veterinarians standing next to a dead pig at a farm in Hanoi. Millions of pigs have been culled as African Swine Fever cuts through China and beyond, devastating global food chains with pork prices expected to soar from the wet markets of Hong Kong to American dinner tables. Since its first case in February, Vietnam has culled an estimated two million pigs - over six percent of the total population - and has set up screening stations along some borders.

PHOTO: AFP