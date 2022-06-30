The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, June 30, 2022
Mud-covered farmers play in a rice paddy field during "National Paddy Day, Ferdinand Marcos Jr takes oath as President of the Philippines and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Mud-covered farmers play in a rice paddy field during "National Paddy Day", which marks the start of the annual rice planting season, in Tokha village on the outskirts of Kathmandu on June 29, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Ferdinand Marcos Jr takes oath as President of the Philippines during the inauguration ceremony at the National Museum in Manila on June 30, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A loggerhead sea turtle makes its way to the ocean as spectators watch on June 29, 2022, at West Dennis Beach in West Dennis, Massachusetts after eight months of rehabilitation at the New England Aquariums sea turtle rehabilitation center in Quincy. - Over 500 were found on the shores of Cape Cod cold-stunned in November and December of 2021.
PHOTO: AFP
The image of Saint Peter, patron saint of fishermen, is carried on a boat during a procession in Lima on June 29, 2022. - Peruvian fishermen took a break from their daily work this Wednesday to honor their patron saint, San Pedro, in a colorful celebration at sea.
PHOTO: AFP
In this picture taken on June 9, 2022, villagers sit near a dried up well in Agrotha village, in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh. - As the monsoon storms bear down on India, a dedicated group of women hope that after years of backbreaking labour, water shortages will no longer leave their village high and dry.
PHOTO: AFP
Local people use catacombs as shelter during an air raid warning in Odesa, Ukraine, 29 June 2022. The Odesa Catacombs are a labyrinth of tunnels, subterranean cavities, and natural caves located under the city and its outskirts. They were used as air-raid shelters and as a base for Soviet partisans during World War II. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.
PHOTO: EPA
Carnival rides light up the evening sky as people attend the San Diego County Fair, as Americans prepare for their annual 4th of July holiday, in Del Mar, California, U.S., June 29, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Los Angeles, California, USA; An image of LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini (14) on the back of the head of a fan during the game against the FC Dallas Banc of California Stadium.
PHOTO: REUTERS
