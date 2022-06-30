Today in Pictures, June 30, 2022

Local people use catacombs as shelter during an air raid warning in Odesa, Ukraine, 29 June 2022. The Odesa Catacombs are a labyrinth of tunnels, subterranean cavities, and natural caves located under the city and its outskirts. They were used as air-raid shelters and as a base for Soviet partisans during World War II. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.

PHOTO: EPA