Today in Pictures, June 30, 2021

Ferry sinks in Bali, Indonesia, heat wave hits Washington DC, US, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
43 min ago
Rescuers carry an injured passenger off a sunken ferry as they arrive at a port in Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, on June 29, 2021. At least six passengers were killed as a passenger ferry KMP Yunice with dozens of people on board, sank in the water off Gilimanuk port in Bali. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Young girls splash through a waterfall at a park in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2021, as a heat wave moves over much of the United States. PHOTO: AFP
People queueing to enter Bukit Batok Driving Centre on June 29, 2021. On Monday, it said customers living in the Bukit Merah View area who have been fully vaccinated can continue with their lessons, as long as they produce proof of vaccination before entering. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
People pose for a photograph as they sit in deckchairs on the beach as rental deckchairs returned to the seafront after a 10 year absence in Blackpool, Britain, June 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man looks at his handphone as he walks across an open space at the HDB Hub Mall on June 30, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
A security guard pushes against a gate as residents gather outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Tangerang, in the suburbs of Jakarta, on June 29, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Indonesians queue at an oxygen refill shop amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 30, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Mud-covered farmers play in a rice paddy field during "National Paddy Day", which marks the start of the annual rice planting season, in Tokha village on the outskirts of Kathmandu on June 29, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
People walk in a lavender field in Sale San Giovanni, near Cuneo, northwestern Italy, on June 29, 2021 .PHOTO: AFP
England fans celebrate their first goal scored by Raheem Sterling during the England versus Germany Euro 2020 football match held at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, on June 29, 2021 PHOTO: REUTERS
