Today in Pictures, June 3, 2024

Nomads at a river in Chamba, India, wing walkers performing in Duxford, Britain, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Jun 03, 2024, 12:52 PM
Published
Jun 03, 2024, 12:52 PM
Nomads from the Gujjar tribe attempting to prevent a cow carrying luggage from jumping into a river in Chamba, in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India, on June 2, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Wing walkers performing at the Duxford Summer Air Show: D-Day 80 in Duxford, Britain, on June 2, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
MTA's Stefano Nepa crashing during the Moto3 race, the Italian Grand Prix, at the Mugello Circuit, in Italy, on June 2, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man raising his hands in prayer, after members of Zion Christian Church performed baptisms, on the day the Electoral Commission of South Africa officially announcing the results of the recent national election, at North Beach in Durban, South Africa, on June 2, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Israeli soldiers playing soccer near tanks and armoured personnel carrier (APC), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel, on June 2, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Silhouettes of the 'Standing with Giants' installation are displayed at the British Memorial ahead of the 80th D-Day anniversary, in Ver-sur-Mer, France, on June 2, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An explosion is seen following an Israeli air strike in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, on June 2, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Raramuri indigenous people waiting to vote at a polling station on the day of the general elections, in the town of Norogachi, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, on June 2, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Raramuri Indigenous woman goes behind a voting booth reading "The vote is free and secret" at a polling station on the day of the general elections, in the town of Norogachi, in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, on June 2, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A motorcycle taxi driver sleeping on a scooter in Jakarta, on June 2, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top