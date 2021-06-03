Today in Pictures, June 3, 2021

Covid-19 cluster found at disability home MINDSville@Napiri, Singapore-registered container ship sinks, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
People in personal protective gear at MINDSville@Napiri on June 2, 2021. A Covid-19 cluster of 27 cases has surfaced at the home for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, with 26 new cases uncovered yesterday after a resident tested positive on Monday. The home in Hougang, which has done a thorough cleaning and disinfection of its premises, has halted all admissions and discharges, and is not allowing any visitors. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel, a Singapore-registered container ship, as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, on June 2, 2021. PHOTO: SRI LANKA AIRFORCE MEDIA VIA REUTERS
Palestinian musicians perform on the rubble of the Hanadi Tower during an event organised by the Palestinian Committee on Youth and Culture in Gaza City on June 2, 2021, more than a week after a ceasefire brought an end to 11 days of hostilities between Israel and Gaza rulers Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
People walk on wooden walkways installed by the city hall, over a street flooded by waters from the Negro river in downtown of Manaus, in Amazonas State, Brazil, June 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial photo shows resident's homes painted by the local government in Jakarta on June 2, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A woman enjoys the first days of meteorological summer in Moscow's International Business Centre on June 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Hannah Vitos of the Blenheim Art Foundation, poses for a photograph next to artist Ai Weiwei's Gilded Cage (2017) sculpture in the grounds of Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Britain, June 2, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A TikTok artist plays during the preview of the TikTok Experience in the Youseum in the Westfield Mall of The Netherlands in Leidschendam, on June 2, 2021. PHOTO: ANP VIA AFP
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu at the French Open in Paris, France, on June 2, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
