Today in Pictures, June 3, 2021

People in personal protective gear at MINDSville@Napiri on June 2, 2021. A Covid-19 cluster of 27 cases has surfaced at the home for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, with 26 new cases uncovered yesterday after a resident tested positive on Monday. The home in Hougang, which has done a thorough cleaning and disinfection of its premises, has halted all admissions and discharges, and is not allowing any visitors.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH