Today in Pictures, June 29, 2022

Cleaners clean a spherical statue during rainy weather at the entrance of Solana shopping center in Beijing, China, 28 June 2022 (issued 29 June 2022). Beijing Municipal Bureau of Meteorology released a blue rainstorm warning signal on 28 June 2022, as it is expected that there will be short-term heavy rainfall with an hourly rainfall intensity of more than 30mm in Daxing, Haidian, Fengtai and Shijingshan district.

PHOTO: EPA