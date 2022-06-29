Today in Pictures, June 29, 2022

People walk amid a sandstorm at Sangam, India, Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

People walk amid a sandstorm at Sangam, on a summer day in Allahabad on June 28, 2022 PHOTO: AFP
A view of the explosion as a Russian missile strike hits a shopping mall amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a location given as Kremenchuk, in Poltava region, Ukraine. PHOTO: REUTERS
Cleaners clean a spherical statue during rainy weather at the entrance of Solana shopping center in Beijing, China, 28 June 2022 (issued 29 June 2022). Beijing Municipal Bureau of Meteorology released a blue rainstorm warning signal on 28 June 2022, as it is expected that there will be short-term heavy rainfall with an hourly rainfall intensity of more than 30mm in Daxing, Haidian, Fengtai and Shijingshan district. PHOTO: EPA
Mexican matador Joselito Adame performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at the Coliseum bullring in Burgos on June 27, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A visitor stands in front of Iron Man suits during a Marvel Studios exhibition in Jakarta on June 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
This video grab taken from a footage courtesy of Julian Steenbakke shows a tornado on June 27, 2022 in Zierikzee, Netherlands. - A tornado killed at least one person and injuring 10 others in the first fatal twister to hit the Netherlands for three decades. PHOTO: AFP
The Obelisk is illuminated in the Rainbow flag colours during the International LGBTTIQ+ Pride Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Security guards walk past "Study for Portrait of Lucian Freud" by Irish-born British artist Francis Bacon displayed as part of the "British Art Jubilee Sale" auction at Sotheby's in London on June 28, 2022. - The artwork, unseen for over half a century, is estimated to be sold for over GBP 35 million (EUR 40.5 million, USD 43 million). PHOTO: AFP
Commuters make their way past the statues of Mahatma Gandhi (R) and Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman before their installation near a railway station as part of the golden jubilee celebration Bangladesh's independence, in Kolkata on June 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Rescue workers stand beside the collapsed building in Mumbai on June 28, 2022. - At least 14 people were killed after monsoon rains caused a four-storey building to collapse in Indian megacity Mumbai. PHOTO: AFP

