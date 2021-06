Team Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Bora Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan of Slovakia (rear C) fall behind (from L) Team Alpecin Fenix' Tim Merlier of Belgium, Team Alpecin Fenix' Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Bahrain's Sonny Colbrelli of Italy as they sprint to cross the finish line of the 3rd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 182 km between Lorient and Pontivy, on June 28, 2021.

PHOTO: AFP