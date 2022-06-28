Today in Pictures, June 28, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, June 28, 2022
Ocean Rebellion activists protest outside the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Visitors touring the Orchids of Costa Rica – Resilient Beauty at Gardens By The Bay and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wLQr
An activist with Ocean Rebellion walks to take part in a protest outside the UN Ocean Conference against what they describe as a "war on fish", in Lisbon, Portugal June 27, 2022
PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers clean a restored Roman-era mosaic after it was put on display at its original site in Lod, now an Israeli city where an archaeological centre has been inaugurated in Lod Israel June 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Sunflowers are seen on a field near L'Herbergement, France, June 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Orchids of Costa Rica – Resilient Beauty is a two-week display at Gardens By The Bay's Cloud Forest from June 28 to July 11. This is the Cloud Forest's first orchid display themed around Costa Rican orchids. GBTB is collaborating with the Lankester Botanical Garden in Costa Rica (research/conservation of epiphytes like orchids, also donated some for display), and is supported by the Embassy of Costa Rica in Singapore.
ST Photo: Chong Jun Liang
Cleaners load garbage bags onto a truck as they clean up the venue at the end of the Glastonbury festival near the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 27, 2022. - More than 200,000 music fans descended on the English countryside this week as Glastonbury Festival returned after a three-year hiatus.
PHOTO: AFP
This image grab taken from a CCTV footage broadcasted by Jordan's Al-Mamlaka TV on June 27, 2022 shows the moment of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan's Aqaba port. - Footage on state TV showed a large cylinder plunging from a crane on a moored vessel, causing a violent explosion of yellow gas. The government spokesman urged citizens not to approach the site of the accident, adding that medical reinforcements were being sent to Aqaba.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view shows the damage to the roof of adjacent buildings after a tornado ripped through the southwestern seaside city of Zierikzee on June 27, 2022. - A tornado ripped through the city of Zierikzee, killing at least one person and injuring 10 others in the first fatal twister to hit the country for three decades.
PHOTO: AFP
People to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders near the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on June 28, 2022. (
PHOTO: AFP
Muni Long performs at the BET Awards 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A member of the ground staff cuts the grass on court 18 at the start of the first day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top