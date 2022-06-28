Today in Pictures, June 28, 2022

Orchids of Costa Rica – Resilient Beauty is a two-week display at Gardens By The Bay's Cloud Forest from June 28 to July 11. This is the Cloud Forest's first orchid display themed around Costa Rican orchids. GBTB is collaborating with the Lankester Botanical Garden in Costa Rica (research/conservation of epiphytes like orchids, also donated some for display), and is supported by the Embassy of Costa Rica in Singapore.

ST Photo: Chong Jun Liang