Today in Pictures, June 28, 2021

Cyclists crash in Tour de France race, victims of the building collapse remembered in Florida, US, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

B&B Hotels p/b KTM cyclist Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash during the 1st stage of the Tour de France 2021 from Brest to Landerneau, France, on June 26, 2021
A rider receives medical care after a mass crash during the 1st stage of the Tour de France 2021 from Brest to Landerneau, France, June 26, 2021.
Leo Soto, friend of some of the residents who went missing after a building partially collapsed, walks past a little memorial to the missing persons in Surfside, Florida, USA, June 25, 2021.
Young Palestinians attend a military summer camp organised by the Islamic Jihad Movement, in Gaza City, June 26, 2021.
People try to catch offerings thrown by Tengger tribe people off the summit of the active Mount Bromo volcano in Probolinggo, East Java province on June 26, 2021, during the Yadnya Kasada festival to seek blessings from the main deity by presenting o
Fishermen pull a boat as they walk amidst shallow graves of people buried on the banks of the Ganges River during the Covid-19 pandemic, near a cremation ground in Allahabad on June 25, 2021.
Tables and chairs sit empty along the water in Circular Quay, usually full of visitors at the weekend, in central Sydney on June 27, 2021, on the first full day of a two-week coronavirus lockdown to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta
Cows cool off in a pond to beat the heat wave in Larkana, Pakistan, 26 June 2021. Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) said the weather in the city will remain hot and humid for the next three days.
Citizens rest on picnic mats at the 'Beautiful Mint Life 2021' music festival at the Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea, on June 27, 2021.
A red-breasted parakeet is seen eating mango on a tree near Blk 929 Tampines St 91 on June 25, 2021.
