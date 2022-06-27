The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, June 27, 2022
Ice is dumped into a water park pool during hot weather in Katy, Texas, International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" in Yangon and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Employees dump ice from wheelbarrows into the pool at the Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, Texas, U.S. June 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Smoke rises from a burning pile of seized illegal drugs during a destruction ceremony to mark the United Nations' "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" in Yangon on June 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Raven Saunders competes in the Women's Shot Put Final during the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on June 26, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows people in a pool at a water park in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province.
PHOTO: AFP
A racer rides on the back of a wooden plough as he races his buffaloes during the rice-planting festival in Chonburi on June 26, 2022 to mark the start of paddy-sowing season.
PHOTO: AFP
This multiple exposure image shows Samantha Jimenez Santos of Mexico in the preliminary round of the women’s 10m platform diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, 26 June 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
The western artificial island, top, the eastern artificial island, middle, and the Hong Kong Link Road section of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, June 24, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Activists protest at dawn to urge world leaders to end all national fuel subsidies to fishing fleets on the first day of the UN Ocean Conference, at Cais das Colunas beach, in Lisbon, Portugal June 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Rows of Chinese and Hong Kong flags decorate a residential building, ahead of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, China June 26, 2022. REUTERS
PHOTO: REUTERS
A visitor (R) poses in one of the Pili puppet show inspired sand sculptures at the Fulong beach in New Taipei city, Taiwan, 26 June 2022. This year's sand sculpture festival showcases 36 sand sculptures that depict more than 30 characters from the popular Pili puppet show television series. The festival will run until 10 October 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
