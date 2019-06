View of the bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martínez and his daughter, who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande - on their way to the United States - in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, on June 24, 2019. Mr Martinez carried the little girl on his back, stowing her inside his T-shirt to keep her safe as they attempted to cross the river. But the pair were swept away by violent currents, drowning before her mother's eyes, who survived the ordeal and arrived on shore. PHOTO: AFP