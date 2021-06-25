Today in Pictures, June 25, 2021

Long queue forms at Bedok Central to buy durians, Miami building collapses, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
People queue to buy durians at Sheng Siong's outlet at Bedok Central on June 25, 2021. The queue started to form an hour before sales started at 10am.
People queue to buy durians at Sheng Siong's outlet at Bedok Central on June 25, 2021. The queue started to form an hour before sales started at 10am. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
In this aerial view, search and rescue personnel work after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021.
In this aerial view, search and rescue personnel work after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
An injured resident of Togoga, a village about 20km west of Mekele, arrives on a stretcher to the Ayder referral hospital in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 23, 2021, a day after a deadly airstrike on a market in Ethiopia's wa
An injured resident of Togoga, a village about 20km west of Mekele, arrives on a stretcher to the Ayder referral hospital in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 23, 2021, a day after a deadly airstrike on a market in Ethiopia's war-torn northern Tigray region, where a seven-month-old conflict surged again.PHOTO: AFP
Members of the River Warriors gather trash from the heavily polluted San Juan River, a tributary of Pasig River, in Mandaluyong City, Philippines, June 21, 2021. T
Members of the River Warriors gather trash from the heavily polluted San Juan River, a tributary of Pasig River, in Mandaluyong City, Philippines, June 21, 2021. TPHOTO: REUTERS
A fisherman casts his net from a boat in Dal Lake as the sun sets in Srinagar on June 24, 2021.
A fisherman casts his net from a boat in Dal Lake as the sun sets in Srinagar on June 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People walk beneath the rising Strawberry super moon towards the Venetian-built Famagusta gate in the old walled city of Cyprus' capital Nicosia on June 24, 2021.
People walk beneath the rising Strawberry super moon towards the Venetian-built Famagusta gate in the old walled city of Cyprus' capital Nicosia on June 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on June 23, 2021 shows people dancing as buildings are illuminated by a light show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province.
This photo taken on June 23, 2021 shows people dancing as buildings are illuminated by a light show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. PHOTO: AFP
A horse puts its head into the car to eat a carrot near the Cossack cultural complex in the village of Borgustanskaya in Stavropol region, Russia June 24, 2021.
A horse puts its head into the car to eat a carrot near the Cossack cultural complex in the village of Borgustanskaya in Stavropol region, Russia June 24, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Spanish parachute jumper Rafael Garcia goes down a zip line at Ordesa Valley, in Huesca, northern Spain, June 24, 2021. Rafael Garcia broke the world record for the highest speed reached at a zip line by going down at 192 kilometers per hour.
Spanish parachute jumper Rafael Garcia goes down a zip line at Ordesa Valley, in Huesca, northern Spain, June 24, 2021. Rafael Garcia broke the world record for the highest speed reached at a zip line by going down at 192 kilometers per hour. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This photo taken on June 23, 2021 shows model maker Maggie Chan of Toma Miniatures working at her studio in Hong Kong. In a packed metropolis where old buildings are frequently replaced by gleaming skyscrapers, two Hong Kong model makers are trying
This photo taken on June 23, 2021 shows model maker Maggie Chan of Toma Miniatures working at her studio in Hong Kong. In a packed metropolis where old buildings are frequently replaced by gleaming skyscrapers, two Hong Kong model makers are trying to preserve the city's architectural past -- in painstakingly detailed miniature form. PHOTO: AFP
Topics: 