Abul Bajandar , 28, dubbed "Tree Man" for massive bark-like warts on his hands and feet, sits at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on June 24, 2019. Frustrated by his worsening condition, a Bangladeshi father dubbed “Tree Man” for the bark-like growths on his body said on June 24 he wants to amputate his hands to get relief from "unbearable pain". PHOTO: AFP