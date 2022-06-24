The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, June 24, 2022
A 'mouse house' in USA, the Glastonbury festival in Britain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A 'mouse house' fire station and book store, designed by an anonymous group of Swedish artists known as 'AnonyMouse,' is installed next to a retail store in Newton, Massachusetts, USA, June 23, 2022. Known for mouse-themed miniatures in Sweden, France and the Isle of Man, the collective has started installing several of the miniatures in Boston and the surrounding areas.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A wooden figure to be burned is pictured during Sankthans (Saint John's Eve) celebration, in Oslo Fjord, Norway, June 23, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Festivalgoers attend the Glastonbury festival near the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 23, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Revellers watch the sun set at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Land art is seen from a drone along the route of the third stage of the Tour de France, in Jutland, Denmark, June 23, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People celebrate St. John's night (San Juan) around bonfires on Orzan beach, in A Coruna, Spain, June 23, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Some 1,000 people wave as they form a human progress flag on the steps of the Opera House to mark the 44th anniversary or the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney on June 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Children perform the 'Tawaf' (circumambulation) ritual around a replica of Kaaba seven times, during Little Hajj 2022 in Serdang, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 23, 2022. Hajj simulation program made for kindergarten children, known as 'Little Hajj 2022', is made for 6-year-old Little Caliphs Kindergarten students, organized by Little Caliphs International Sdn Bhd and attended by over 7,000 children.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Afghan men look for their belongings amid the ruins of a house damaged by an earthquake in Bernal district, Paktika province, on June 23, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Ahmad Vali poses for a picture inside his house that was damaged by an earthquake in Gayan, Afghanistan, June 23, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
