Today in Pictures, June 24, 2021

Severe storm hits Cressier, Switzerland, Hong Kong's Apple Daily prints final edition, and other pictures from the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
32 min ago
People react near a car buried under rubble after a strong storm hit Cressier, Switzerland, on June 23, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man gestures as he brings copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, to a news stand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. The pro-democracy newspaper closed after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law last year, ending its 26-year run.PHOTO: REUTERS
A closed Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre is seen on June 23, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Health workers remove the body of a man who died of Covid-19 at his home in Bandung on June 23, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Homeless Filipinos rest inside a gymnasium turned into a shelter home is seen in Manila, Philippines, on June 22, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican, June 23, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A demonstrator wears sunglasses reading 'Free Britney' as hundreds demonstrators rally during a #FREEBRITNEY protest in front of the court house where Britney Spears addresses the court in conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, California, USA, June 23, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Workers help reattach missing sections of Rembrandt's 'The Night Watch' at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, June 22, 2021. Sections of 'The Night Watch' were cut off in the 18th century and lost. Now, new technology lets viewers imagine how the original work might have looked. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Sea lions congregate on a dock as they seek to escape a pack of hunting killer whales, according local media, at Tome area, Concepcion, Chile, June 23, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People sit as they watch the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Germany and Hungary broadcasted near the Rheinenergie Stadium illuminated with the Rainbow colours in Cologne, western Germany, on June 23, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
