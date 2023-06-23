The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, June 23, 2023
The Moon, Mars and Venus are seen in a triangular formation from East Coast Park, racegoers at the finishing post at the Royal Ascot in Britain, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
33 min ago
Published
33 min ago
A fisherman waiting for his catch as the Moon (top right), Mars (top left), and Venus (bottom left), are seen in a triangular formation from East Coast Park at around 7.30pm on June 22.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A general view of racegoers at the finishing post on ladies day during the Royal Ascot held at the Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, Britain on June 22.
REUTERS
Men placing washed plastic sheets for drying to be later reused, on the banks of the Buriganga River in Dhaka on June 22.
AFP
Members of Nepal Army hanging on to a MI-17V-5 Helicopter in Kathmandu, Nepal June 22.
REUTERS
People selling cows at a livestock market ahead of the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha in Jonggol, a district in the Bogor Regency, West Java on June 22.
AFP
Saudi security forces praying during a military parade as pilgrims arrive for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca on June 21.
AFP
A three-month-old spider monkey (Ateles hybrids) infant is seen with its mother at the nature reserve Bioparque Wakata, in the municipality of Briceno near Bogota, on June 21.
AFP
Migrants waiting to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain June 22.
REUTERS
Women resting under a tree on a hot summer day in Ballia District in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, June 21.
REUTERS
People celebrating the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia June 21.
REUTERS
Today in Pictures
