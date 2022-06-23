The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, June 23, 2022
Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Mansion, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan before dawn on 22 June and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Trumpet the bloodhound poses with breeder and handler Heather Buehner after winning Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Mansion, in Tarrytown, New York, on June 22, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Swiss artists Frank and Patrik Riklin pose on the bed in the Bayart suite of the Null-Stern-Hotel (Zero-Star-Hotel), offering guests a choice between four open-air rooms in reaction to the world current state after the pandemic, in Saillon, Switzerland June 15, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People affected by earthquake wait for relief in Gayan village in Paktia province, Afghanistan, 23 June 2022. More than 1,000 people were killed and over 1,500 others injured after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan before dawn on 22 June, Afghanistan's state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported.
PHOTO: EPA
A member of Team USA (R) recovers USA's Anita Alvarez (L), from the bottom of the pool during an incendent in the women's solo free artistic swimming finals, during the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships at the Alfred Hajos Swimming Complex in Budapest on June 22, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Woman and children carrying bananas on their heads in Kigali, Rwanda on June 22, 2022. Leaders from 54 countries will gather in Kigali, Rwanda, this week for the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), the sixth time the event has been hosted by an African country.
ST Photo: Lim Yaohui
Light installations marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule at night in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The rising number of Covid cases in Hong Kong has caused some unease before the July 1 handover anniversary marking 25 years since Britain returned the city to Chinese control.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A young humpback whale, megaptera novaeangliae, breaches while feeding in the waters of the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, USA, 22 June 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
Workers install the world's largest canvas painted by robots, measuring 8 x 16 meters, outside the National Museum of Natural History and Science in Lisbon, Portugal, 21 June 2022. This creation by Portuguese artist Leonel Moura (not pictuted) was supported by the University of Lisbon, the Guy & Myriam Ullens Foundation and the STARTS program of the European Commission.
PHOTO: EPA
TODAY IN PICTURES
