Today in Pictures, June 23, 2021

Elephant smashes its head through kitchen wall in Hua Hin, Thailand, Covid-19 testing in Redhill, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
An elephant poking its head into the kitchen as it rummaged for food in Mr Kittichai Boodchan’s home in Hua Hin, near a national park in western Thailand, on June 20, 2021, in this screenshot from a video posted on Facebook.
An elephant poking its head into the kitchen as it rummaged for food in Mr Kittichai Boodchan’s home in Hua Hin, near a national park in western Thailand, on June 20, 2021, in this screenshot from a video posted on Facebook. PHOTO: RADCHADAWAN PEUNGPRASOPPORN/FACEBOOK VIA AFP
Redhill residents waiting in line for nasal swabs at Block 89 Redhill Close on June 22, 2021. Mandatory Covid-19 testing was ordered after viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples collected from some blocks.
Redhill residents waiting in line for nasal swabs at Block 89 Redhill Close on June 22, 2021. Mandatory Covid-19 testing was ordered after viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples collected from some blocks. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Palestinians burn tires during a night demonstration against the expansion of a Jewish settlement on the lands of Beita village, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on June 23, 2021.
Palestinians burn tires during a night demonstration against the expansion of a Jewish settlement on the lands of Beita village, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on June 23, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People look at a light plane after it crashed in the Melbourne suburb of Moorabbin on June 22, 2021 severly injuring its pilot.
People look at a light plane after it crashed in the Melbourne suburb of Moorabbin on June 22, 2021 severly injuring its pilot. PHOTO: AFP
The new 50-pound banknote, featuring an image of World War II code breaker Alan Turing, at Bletchley Park in Bletchley, U.K., on June 21, 2021.
The new 50-pound banknote, featuring an image of World War II code breaker Alan Turing, at Bletchley Park in Bletchley, U.K., on June 21, 2021. PHOTO: PA WIRE VIA BLOOMBERG
This aerial photo taken on June 22, 2021 shows farmers planting rice in a paddy in Haian, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
This aerial photo taken on June 22, 2021 shows farmers planting rice in a paddy in Haian, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. PHOTO: AFP
People take photos as fireworks explode overhead during a rehearsal of a performance marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party, at the Bird’s Nest national stadium (not seen in the picture) in Beijing on June 22, 2021.
People take photos as fireworks explode overhead during a rehearsal of a performance marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party, at the Bird’s Nest national stadium (not seen in the picture) in Beijing on June 22, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A woman, accompanied by her kids, leans against a mural painted by artist Marley outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium as people gather to commemorate the Argentine legend's second goal against England during the FIFA World Cup Mexico 1986 on it
A woman, accompanied by her kids, leans against a mural painted by artist Marley outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium as people gather to commemorate the Argentine legend's second goal against England during the FIFA World Cup Mexico 1986 on its 35th anniversary, in Buenos Aires on June 22, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on June 22, 2021, shows a bee stinging the back of a patient receiving treatment at the workshop of Sayed al-Sayeh, an apitherapist who originally trained as an agricultural engineer, in a suburb of Giza, the twin city of the Egyptia
A photo released on June 22, 2021, shows a bee stinging the back of a patient receiving treatment at the workshop of Sayed al-Sayeh, an apitherapist who originally trained as an agricultural engineer, in a suburb of Giza, the twin city of the Egyptian capital, on June 11, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A gallery worker poses with an artwork entitled ‘Buste de femme à la robe brune’ by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso during a photocall at the preview of Sotheby's Major Summer Auctions at Sotheby’s auction house in central London on June 22, 202
A gallery worker poses with an artwork entitled ‘Buste de femme à la robe brune’ by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso during a photocall at the preview of Sotheby's Major Summer Auctions at Sotheby’s auction house in central London on June 22, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Topics: 