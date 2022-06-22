The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, June 22, 2022
146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York, opening of the International Aerospace Exhibition ILA at Schoenefeld Airport, in Berlin and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Airbus Beluga is displayed ahead of the opening of the International Aerospace Exhibition ILA at Schoenefeld Airport in Berlin, Germany, June 21, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A group of acrobats takes part in a mock vertical soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica on a facade of a commercial building in Madrid, Spain, 21 June 2022, on an action sponsored by Samsung in the Spanish capital.
PHOTO: EPA
Co-Chair of the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria Geraldine Atkinson (C-L) and Marcus Stewart (C-R) arrive to address the Victorian Parliament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 22 June 2022. The First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria will urge all Parliamentarians to pass the legislation to enable the establishment of the Treaty Authority.
PHOTO: EPA
Models present creations from the Spring / Summer 2023 Men's collection by designers Jose Lamali, Jeremie Egry and Aurelien Arbet for Etudes fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 21 June 2022. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collections runs from 21 to 26 June 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
Airbus Beluga is displayed ahead of the opening of the International Aerospace Exhibition ILA at Schoenefeld Airport in Berlin, Germany, June 21, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Tourists enjoy a view during the so-called 'White Night', in the historical center of St. Petersburg, Russia, 22 June 2022. The period of the 'White Nights' in June, when the sun does not set low enough below the horizon to cause darkness during the night, attracts thousands of tourists to St. Petersburg.
PHOTO: EPA
Twirling and singing, a stick in each hand, the performers and their royal drums are the custodians of a centuries-old ritual recognised by UNESCO, and one jealously guarded by the Burundian state.
PHOTO: AFP
A rail employee checks a flooded railroad track after heavy rains in Shangrao, in China's central Jiangxi province on June 21, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
