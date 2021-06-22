Today in Pictures, June 22, 2021

Singapore gyms and fitness studios reopen, summer solstice celebrations in Macedonia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Children doing gymnastics at Gymkraft at Kallang Wave Mall on June 21, 2021, as indoor sports and physical activities for those aged 18 and below were allowed to resume after Covid-19 restrictions were eased. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE
A person celebrates the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia June 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A person performs with fire during the celebration of the summer solstice in Avebury, Britain, June 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2021 shows people walking on a glass-bottomed skywalk in Zhangjiajie, in China's central Hunan province. PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators clash with the police during a second protest to mark the second anniversary of the death of Steve Maia Canico, a Frenchman who died after falling in the river following a police raid during France's annual nationwide Fete de la Musique celebrations in 2019, in the city of Nantes on June 21, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on June 21, 2021, shows Amal Zanaty, 50, an Egyptian mechanic female, repairing the wheel of a tractor at the garage in Kafr El-Sheikh, Egypt, on June 9, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A girl seats next to a fountain after a hot day at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia, on June 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Abandoned fishing nets cover a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, where a group of volunteer divers and the Coastal Resources Research Center, helped by the Royal Thai Navy, removed 2,750 sq m of them, Ko Losin, Thailand, on June 19, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on June 22, 2021, shows a teamLab staff member working inside the "Floating Flower Garden", which consists of a three-dimensional mass of flowers, at teamLab Planets in Tokyo, Japan, June 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
General veiw of the Jumbo skating team during the first training session on the summer ice of Thialf in Heerenveen, Netherlands, June 21, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
